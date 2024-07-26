Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives $14.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COGT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

COGT stock opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $881.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.36.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.2% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after buying an additional 2,645,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,231,050 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,962,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 1,048,580 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 82,968 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,065 shares during the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

