Comparing Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) and Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG)

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Get Bit Origin alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Hut 8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Hut 8 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bit Origin and Hut 8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 0 0 0 0 N/A Hut 8 1 0 5 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hut 8 has a consensus price target of $15.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Hut 8’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hut 8 is more favorable than Bit Origin.

1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of Hut 8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Hut 8 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bit Origin and Hut 8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $6.26 million 0.90 -$28.22 million N/A N/A Hut 8 $115.90 million 11.53 -$186.77 million N/A N/A

Bit Origin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hut 8.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hut 8 has a beta of 4.11, indicating that its stock price is 311% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hut 8 beats Bit Origin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bit Origin

(Get Free Report)

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Hut 8

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other. The company mines Bitcoin. It also offers managed services for energy infrastructure development, such as site design, procurement, and construction management; software automation, process design, personnel hiring, and team training; utilities contracts, hosting operations, and customer management; energy portfolio optimization and strategic initiatives; and finance, accounting, and safety services for digital asset mining site owners, governments, and data center developers. In addition, the company provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services; hosting services, which include the provision of mining equipment and space, as well as monitors, troubleshoots, repairs, and maintains customer mining equipment; and equipment sales and repair services. Hut 8 Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Origin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Origin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.