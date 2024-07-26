Comparing Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) & Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS)

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) and Abits Group (NASDAQ:ABTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Medallion Financial and Abits Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallion Financial 17.96% 12.32% 1.93% Abits Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Medallion Financial and Abits Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abits Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Medallion Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.33%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Abits Group.

40.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Abits Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Abits Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medallion Financial and Abits Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallion Financial $262.36 million 0.72 $55.08 million $2.12 3.82 Abits Group $1.68 million 10.81 -$12.59 million N/A N/A

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Abits Group.

Volatility and Risk

Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abits Group has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Abits Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medallion Financial

(Get Free Report)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses. It also provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various commercial industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

About Abits Group

(Get Free Report)

Abits Group Inc., a digital company, engages in the provision of bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Moxian (BVI) Inc and changed its name to Abits Group Inc. in November 2023. Abits Group Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.