Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,839 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Conduent were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,629,000 after buying an additional 48,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,979,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,526,000 after buying an additional 165,969 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in Conduent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Conduent by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,143,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 147,244 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in Conduent by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 38,149,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $132,378,195.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $4.07 on Friday. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $832.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

