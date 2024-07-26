Contrasting Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Gladstone Land has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Land and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Land 29.49% 3.63% 1.89% Federal Realty Investment Trust 20.55% 8.34% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Land $90.40 million 5.89 $14.56 million $0.06 247.54 Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.13 billion 7.84 $236.99 million $2.81 38.10

This table compares Gladstone Land and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Land. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gladstone Land and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Land 0 1 3 0 2.75 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 1 9 0 2.90

Gladstone Land currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Gladstone Land’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Land is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of Gladstone Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Gladstone Land shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Gladstone Land pays out 933.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 155.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 57 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Gladstone Land on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,300 tenants, in 26 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 56 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT.

