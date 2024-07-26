Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get Copa alerts:

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Copa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $16.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $91.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Copa by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Copa by 1,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Copa by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

