Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.7% per year over the last three years. Core Laboratories has a payout ratio of 3.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE CLB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLB

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.