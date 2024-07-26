Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading Up 9.4% Following Strong Earnings

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) shares rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $24.10 and last traded at $24.08. Approximately 548,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 451,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.55%.

CLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 729,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

