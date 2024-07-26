Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) and Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Critical Contrast

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Get Edgio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio N/A N/A N/A Corpay 26.29% 36.97% 7.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Edgio and Corpay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 2 0 0 2.00 Corpay 1 2 8 0 2.64

Valuation and Earnings

Edgio currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.33%. Corpay has a consensus price target of $333.91, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edgio is more favorable than Corpay.

This table compares Edgio and Corpay’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $338.60 million 0.19 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.42 Corpay $3.76 billion 5.34 $981.89 million $13.44 21.25

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Edgio has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Edgio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Corpay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corpay beats Edgio on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.