CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Lowered to $100.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSGP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.08.

CoStar Group Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.63, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 5,571.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

