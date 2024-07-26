Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $50.76, but opened at $52.62. Covenant Logistics Group shares last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 739 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

In other news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $173,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,317,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 252.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 20,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at $894,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $718.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

