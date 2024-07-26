Covestor Ltd Acquires 622 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.20 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

