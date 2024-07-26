Covestor Ltd Acquires 709 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,085,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,935.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,532,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,589,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,053.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,248 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPT opened at $38.20 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

