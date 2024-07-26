Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 1,033.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 73,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $54.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRDM. Barclays lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

