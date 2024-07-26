Covestor Ltd Decreases Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Covestor Ltd cut its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,015,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the fourth quarter worth $821,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NewMarket by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 54,482.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $552.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $571.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $429.19 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

