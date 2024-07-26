Covestor Ltd Has $49,000 Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Covestor Ltd reduced its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,574,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,640,000 after purchasing an additional 627,730 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $8,019,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 422,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 28,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $16.84 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.82 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

