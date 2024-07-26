Covestor Ltd Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 723.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 56,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.11 and a 1 year high of $116.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

