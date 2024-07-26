Covestor Ltd Has $55,000 Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $20,491,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $259.60 on Friday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $194.09 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 32.43%. WD-40’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.16%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

