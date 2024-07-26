Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,538 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $197,966,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,393,264 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $112,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,157,118 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $994,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $44.53 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

