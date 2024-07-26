Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 29,300.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Nextracker during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NXT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Nextracker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Nextracker Price Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. Nextracker had a net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

