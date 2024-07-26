Covestor Ltd Lowers Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Covestor Ltd lessened its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth $128,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,335 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

NYSE:TOL opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its 200 day moving average is $116.34.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

