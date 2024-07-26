Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Covestor Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in O-I Glass by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,870,000 after purchasing an additional 641,493 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,065,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in O-I Glass by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 600,239 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.24. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.