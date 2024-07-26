Covestor Ltd Lowers Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after purchasing an additional 197,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $381,960,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,623 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after acquiring an additional 212,837 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

PHM opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $129.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.32.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

