Covestor Ltd Purchases 53 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 407.9% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,278,000 after purchasing an additional 78,153 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,361 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Littelfuse by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total transaction of $568,796.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.33, for a total value of $568,796.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,936.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,938 shares of company stock worth $2,545,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $255.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.16 and its 200 day moving average is $245.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

