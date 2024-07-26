Covestor Ltd Sells 452 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $186.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.72 and a fifty-two week high of $236.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.27.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

