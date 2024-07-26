Covestor Ltd Sells 5,345 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Covestor Ltd reduced its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,444,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,061,000 after purchasing an additional 216,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,918,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,188,000 after purchasing an additional 297,923 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,593,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,043,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,805,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.75. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.20.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $334.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.38 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FULT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FULT

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.