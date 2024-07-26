Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,659,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crane by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 663,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,353,000 after purchasing an additional 204,924 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Crane by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110,247 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Crane by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Crane by 1,363.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 83,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $135.12. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.57 and a 52 week high of $157.79.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.39 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

