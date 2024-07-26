Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,204.01

Shares of Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,204.01 ($28.51) and traded as high as GBX 2,390 ($30.91). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,350 ($30.39), with a volume of 32,609 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Craneware from GBX 2,600 ($33.63) to GBX 2,700 ($34.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Craneware Stock Up 0.1 %

Craneware Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £831.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,190.48 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,332.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,204.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

