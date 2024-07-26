Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $2.28. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 11,849 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is -10.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

