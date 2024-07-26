Critical Analysis: Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) vs. NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Humacyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Humacyte and NKGen Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 4 0 2.80 NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Humacyte currently has a consensus target price of $8.60, indicating a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Humacyte’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Humacyte is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

This table compares Humacyte and NKGen Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -306.81% -69.64% NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -243.41%

Volatility & Risk

Humacyte has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Humacyte and NKGen Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 618.15 -$110.78 million ($1.00) -8.15 NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 370.44 -$82.94 million N/A N/A

NKGen Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Humacyte.

Summary

Humacyte beats NKGen Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. It is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; pediatric heart surgery; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as for the delivery of cellular therapy, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About NKGen Biotech

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.