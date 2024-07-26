Critical Analysis: Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF – Get Free Report) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Get Parnell Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Sanofi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sanofi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Sanofi 10.52% 26.25% 15.35%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanofi 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sanofi has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.58%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Parnell Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parnell Pharmaceuticals $25.80 million 0.00 -$1.07 million N/A N/A Sanofi $46.61 billion 2.89 $5.84 billion $1.99 26.68

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Sanofi beats Parnell Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing animal pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations. It markets various products, including estroPLAN and GONAbreed reproductive hormone products for enhancing cattle breeding performance; Zydax for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs and horses; and Glyde, a nutraceutical product for the treatment of OA, as well as Parnell PROcept, which adds an additional injection of estroPLAN after the first injection. The company also offers mySYNCH, a digital tool to help veterinarians and producers optimize reproduction and maximize economic gains. Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About Sanofi

(Get Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products. In addition, it offers poliomyelitis, pertussis, and hib pediatric vaccines; influenza, booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines, which includes hepatitis A, typhoid, cholera, yellow fever, and rabies vaccines. The company also provides cough, cold, and flu, allergy, and pain care products, as well as physical, mental, and digestive wellness products; and offers products for itching, hydration, aging, cracking, overnight, and specialty skincare needs like eczema. Further, it has a collaboration and license agreement with Exscientia to develop up to 15 novel small-molecule for oncology and immunology; ABL Bio, Inc. to develop ABL301, a treatment for alpha-synucleinopathies; Blackstone Life Sciences to develop pivotal studies and clinical development program; and Seagen Inc. to design, develop, and commercialize antibody-drug conjugates for cancer. Additionally, the company has a collaboration agreement with IGM Biosciences, Inc. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody; Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc to discover and develop novel small molecules; and Adagene Inc., for the discovery and development of antibody-based therapies. It also has collaborations with Scribe Therapeutics Inc. to develop genome editing technologies; and co-promotion service agreement with Provention Bio, Inc. for the commercialization of teplizumab. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.