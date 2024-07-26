Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NYSE CCI opened at $105.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.93. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Crown Castle’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

