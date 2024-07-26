Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CCK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.64.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.27. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Crown will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Crown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,029,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Crown by 245.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crown by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $3,122,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

