Crown (NYSE:CCK) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.64.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.27. Crown has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $95.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Crown by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Crown by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Crown by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

