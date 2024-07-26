Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stock Holdings Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,378,000 after buying an additional 495,215 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 377,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,543,000 after buying an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $117.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $123.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.