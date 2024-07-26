Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 21,850 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.18.

NYSE:CMI opened at $283.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

