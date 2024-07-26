DA Davidson Comments on Mattel, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MAT)

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mattel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAT. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 143.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 71.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 14,185.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock worth $1,709,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

