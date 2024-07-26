DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.60

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.17. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 48,869 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

DarioHealth Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.39. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 282.38% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of DarioHealth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DarioHealth stock. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. DarioHealth comprises 0.5% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Appian Way Asset Management LP owned about 4.50% of DarioHealth worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

