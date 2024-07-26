Davidson Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,919 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30,931.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after buying an additional 888,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $179.85 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

