Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $426.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.71.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $381.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.84. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.93 and a 52 week high of $446.71.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

