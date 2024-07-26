Desjardins Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU)

Get Trisura Group alerts:

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Trisura Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TSU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.89.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$44.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 63.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.25. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.05 and a one year high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. Also, Director Robert Edward Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trisura Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

See Also

