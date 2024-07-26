Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.30

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.30 and traded as low as C$0.85. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.22 million, a PE ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.30.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

