Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Price Target to $18.50

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

MANU opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $24.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manchester United will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,270,000 after acquiring an additional 627,283 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 21.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,166,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202,702 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth $17,527,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,487,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 8.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 340,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

