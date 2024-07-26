Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Down to $17.04

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.04, but opened at $15.98. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 724,862 shares changing hands.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,928,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,260,469,000 after buying an additional 2,369,026 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $326,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

