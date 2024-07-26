Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $94.12

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.12, but opened at $90.37. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $89.66, with a volume of 473,001 shares.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 9,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.