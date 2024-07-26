Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down to $13.70

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $11.34. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 24,604,061 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

