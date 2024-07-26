Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG opened at $118.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.05. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

