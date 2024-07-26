Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DPZ opened at $425.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $498.75 and its 200-day moving average is $473.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.