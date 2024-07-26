Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 73.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,233 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $494.84 million, a P/E ratio of 92.63 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $238.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DGICA

About Donegal Group

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.