Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares $1.00 None Dividend

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.
Dorian LPG Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE LPG opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Dorian LPG Company Profile
Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.
