Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declares $1.00 None Dividend

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE LPG opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPG has been the subject of several research reports. DNB Markets raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.